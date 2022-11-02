Desjardins Comments on Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.79.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$9.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$9.32 and a 12-month high of C$18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.