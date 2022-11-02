Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 65,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,589,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.