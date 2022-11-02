dForce USD Price Tops $1.01 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $206.13 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00313721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002953 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000324 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.95019909 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,859.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.