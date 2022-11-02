Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.53

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 3838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Digi International Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.