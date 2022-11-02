Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.53

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 3838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Digi International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.