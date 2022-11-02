Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Update

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,280,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. 3,876,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,775. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

