Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00019447 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,166.11 or 0.30540685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011928 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.97073356 USD and is up 68.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.