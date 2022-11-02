Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $70.38

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.38, but opened at $74.63. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 277 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

