Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $103.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

