Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $158.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.