Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.90

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.90 and last traded at C$15.05, with a volume of 86734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$713.44 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.83.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,554,045.37. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,613,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$111,554,045.37. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,767,915 shares in the company, valued at C$131,168,008.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 295,600 shares of company stock worth $4,893,766.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

