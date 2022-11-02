Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $38,831.55 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

