East Imperial (LON:EISB) Shares Down 2%

East Imperial PLC (LON:EISB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). 282,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,331,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

East Imperial Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.10.

About East Imperial

East Imperial PLC manufactures and distributes beverages in Australasia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Europe. The company offers tonics and mixers; and spirits, such as beer, bourbon, gin, mezcal, prosecco, rum, seedlip, tequila, vodka, and whiskey, as well as non-alcoholic products.

