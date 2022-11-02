Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 194,575 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 237.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 85,078 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 215.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,765 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,851 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

