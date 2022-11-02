Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as low as $14.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 194,575 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
