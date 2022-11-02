eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. 8,321,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,890. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 601,522 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 124,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

