eCash (XEC) Market Capitalization Achieves $714.42 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. eCash has a market capitalization of $714.42 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,251.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.64 or 0.00571034 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00231294 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00068779 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,214,923,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
