Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.96. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.