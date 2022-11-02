ECOMI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $660,845.00 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $387.03 million and approximately $660,845.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003124 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.59 or 0.30659527 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011997 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
