Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Lowered by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,959,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711,129 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up about 4.0% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Edison International worth $882,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 82,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,930. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

