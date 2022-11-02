Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 233.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EDIT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 128,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,507. The stock has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $42.11.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

