Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Up 10.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 22,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,344,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

