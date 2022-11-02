Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,703. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

