Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0956 on Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Efforce has a total market cap of $50.40 million and $598,122.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars.

