Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) versus REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Critical Survey

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $2.10 million 66.65 -$41.33 million ($0.58) -2.03 REE Automotive $10,000.00 19,277.41 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.31

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.9% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 639.50%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,613.39% -29.25% -27.66% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats REE Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 17 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

