Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.16 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.16 million and $52,569.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001233 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002667 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018000 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,953,742 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
