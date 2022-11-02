Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.16 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $53.16 million and $52,569.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001233 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,931,953,742 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

