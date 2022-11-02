Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $384.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.94.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $352.58 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.67. The company has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

