Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Lifted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.9% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.91. 72,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.