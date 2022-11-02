Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 761,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 150,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

