Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,140 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge Company Profile

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.