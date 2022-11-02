Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 72,140 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ENB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
