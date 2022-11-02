Encore Wire Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $33.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Encore Wire in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $33.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $26.86. The consensus estimate for Encore Wire’s current full-year earnings is $33.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2023 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.8 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $138.71 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.