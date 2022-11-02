Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 68.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

ET opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,237,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 538,234 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 929,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 547,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.