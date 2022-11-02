Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Cut by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 169,657 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

