Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ENI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 326,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,659. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ENI will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.