Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 8.2% in October

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of ENI
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
ENI Price Performance
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ENI will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ENI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.