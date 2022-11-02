Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Enservco Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:ENSV opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.25. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.