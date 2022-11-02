Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
Enservco Trading Down 6.1 %
NYSE:ENSV opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.25. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
Enservco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.