Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.00

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 9913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 114.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

