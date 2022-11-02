Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.