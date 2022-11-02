Entravision Communications (EVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.70 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

