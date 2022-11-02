EOG Resources (EOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

