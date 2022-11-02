EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,273 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

