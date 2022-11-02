Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.10

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Equinix has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Equinix has a payout ratio of 150.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $549.25. 675,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.46.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

