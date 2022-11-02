Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.9 %

BOOT stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

