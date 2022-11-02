Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MicroStrategy Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($22.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($22.78). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is ($22.78) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $257.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

