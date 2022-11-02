Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,736 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

