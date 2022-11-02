Ergo Price Down 6.8% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $116.76 million and approximately $946,048.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00009330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,265.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00293994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00112546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00727821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00566656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00229987 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,753,944 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

