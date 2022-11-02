ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stake Reduced by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MJ stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

