European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

European Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £700.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,634.62. European Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 854 ($10.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 669.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 692.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

