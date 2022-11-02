Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director Sells $772,293.00 in Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of RE stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,219. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $324.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
