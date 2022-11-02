F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.55

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 112751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.