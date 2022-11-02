Fantom Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $575.03 million and approximately $88.44 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.89 or 0.31098388 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012146 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

