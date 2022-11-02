FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.17. 37,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

