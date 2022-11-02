Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 2,902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $134.53. 6,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,627. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

